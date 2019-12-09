9 of Our Top Stories of 2019: Ben Shapiro May Have Done the Best Interview with Stephen Meyer

Editor’s note: The staff of Evolution News wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We are counting down our top ten stories of 2019. If you haven’t done so yet, please take a moment now to contribute to our work in bringing you news and analysis about evolution, intelligent design, and more every day of the year. There is no other voice, no other source of information, like ours. Thank you for your friendship and your support!

The following article was originally published here on March 25, 2019.

Ben Shapiro’s Sunday Special interview with Stephen Meyer is up and viewable now at YouTube. This might be the best interview with Meyer that I’ve ever seen. Check it out:

Why might it be the best? Partly because of the long video format — a full hour (with a provocative final question for Steve that you need to subscribe to The Daily Wire to see), and very well produced. Partly because Shapiro has done his homework. He knows the common challenges to intelligent design and poses them very articulately, and he’s obviously absorbed Meyer’s books, especially Darwin’s Doubt and Signature in the Cell, as well other material on ID. That is more than you can say for some scientists and journalists I’m thinking of right now.

Partly because this is one of the first interviews with Meyer that extends the conversation from design evidence in biology to evidence in cosmology, tackling the Big Bang, the ultra-fine-tuning at the beginning of the universe, the multiverse, quantum cosmology, and more. It’s in part a preview of Meyer’s next book, The Return of the God Hypothesis. They also cover evolution education — Shapiro proposes a “strengths and weaknesses” approach that Steve points out is exactly Discovery Institute’s favored policy — along with the corrosive influence of materialism especially on young people, and much else.

These two are highly gifted discussion partners. Maybe more significant, they share a broad intellectual focus that understands that the question of origins is urgently important but also inadequately handled by the enforcers of conformity in the media and academia. Watch it now and share with friends!