Heal a Divided Heart: Join Us for the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith

Think about the implications of this statistic: “55 percent of American adults now believe that science and religion are often in conflict”:

Given the prestige of science in our culture, and the diffidence of many religious leaders and teachers in thinking independently about what they’ve been told “Scientists Say,” that means a lot of Americans are on a track like the one the young woman John West wrote about this morning was on.

In a powerful statement, she said that she had her heart broken as a college student — not by a boy, but by her own professors. They told her she had to choose between science and faith. She could not have both. Providentially, she ended up on the video crew assigned to record the 2019 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, and heard Stephen Meyer and Eric Metaxas in conversation about the supposed conflict between science and faith.

Only then did she realize her professors were wrong. She broke down in tears right there on the job, and later wrote to us about Steve and Eric, in gratitude: “They helped to solidify my faith in God and satiate my love of science.” Yes, you can have both, after all!

Perhaps you know someone, young or old, with a similarly divided heart, in need of mending. That is why we are planning the 2020 Dallas Conference. It’s around the corner — January 25, in Denton, TX. Find more information and an online registration form here. The early bird special ends next week, on Tuesday, December 17. So act now and join us in Texas next month!