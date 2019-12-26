Is ID the Best Kept Secret? No Longer

When I started working for Discovery in 2006, I would mention the name of Discovery Institute to my friends or acquaintances and would get a blank stare. Few people had heard of intelligent design (ID) or Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture. But all that has changed this year, thanks to generous donors who have supported us.

ID is no longer the best-kept secret on the planet. This year alone, our videos on YouTube have had over 3.2 million views, Evolution News and Science Today articles have reached over 1.7 million users, and our Intelligent Design the Future podcasts have been downloaded well over 600,000 times.

Our donors made it possible for Stephen Meyer, Michael Behe, David Berlinski, and others to be featured on the Ben Shapiro Show, Uncommon Knowledge, and Prager University. Through these partnerships our message has been introduced to millions more and has brought exponentially more traffic to our social media and websites.

Statistics and Beyond

These statistics are impressive, but they don’t tell the whole story of the reach of our message or the lives impacted through our Media & Communications initiative. Every week I receive an email or speak with someone about how critical our work is in making the case for design and purpose in the universe and biology. Here are just two of the many comments received in response our Science Uprising series, launched this year:

Great, simple way to reveal the self-contradiction of materialism!

And:

This is excellent. I have been looking for a visual resource to speak to my students who struggle to grasp the issue of materialism abstractly; these videos seem to be just what I was looking for.

A Look to the Horizon

But we can’t sit back and rest on the laurels of our success this past year. In 2020 we have plans to produce and promote a second season of Science Uprising, to launch a series of short videos featuring Michael Behe, and to generously promote Stephen Meyer’s upcoming book The Return of the God Hypothesis. These are just a few of the projects that have the potential to reach millions more with the powerful truth of intelligent design. There is much more on the horizon and we need you to join in supporting our work as we move into the new year.

Here’s how your gift can make an impact:

$125 funds editing and producing an article for Evolution News .

funds editing and producing an . $350 supports production of an ID the Future podcast .

supports production of an . $1,000 sponsors one week of a social media campaign for one of our books or video series.

sponsors one week of a for one of our books or video series. $6,000 enables one student to participate in our Summer Seminar program .

enables to participate in our . $25,000 or more supports an ID 3.0 research project or fellowship.

Take a moment to give now, before December 31, so that we can enter 2020 with a solid base of support for the year. Every dollar makes an impact!

Thank you for your part in our present and future success! By the way, online gifts must be transacted by 5 pm Pacific time on December 31, to make sure they are counted as 2019 gifts.

Photo: A scene from Science Uprising, via Discovery Institute.