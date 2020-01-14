Can Evolution Create Mind? Can We?

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Andrew McDiarmid and physician and Discovery Institute Fellow Geoffrey Simmons conclude their three-part conversation about Dr. Simmons’s new book, Are We Here to Recreate Ourselves? The Convergence of Designs. The arrival of humans on the scene of life is impossible to explain through unguided evolution alone, Simmons says, in view of the incredible complexity of our neurological system, and all that had to develop simultaneously with it.

The origin of thinking and of consciousness itself are hard to explain in evolutionary terms, he argues. Our drive to recreate ourselves leads to a question, though, one that Simmons discusses late in the conversation: Will we be able ourselves to create truly thinking humanoid robots? Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Photo credit: PeterKaul, via Pixabay.