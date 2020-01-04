Forty Parameters of the Designed Body

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Tod Butterfield interviews Steve Laufmann about Dr. Howard Glicksman’s 81-part Evolution News series, “The Designed Body.” Mr. Laufmann is a consultant in the field of enterprise architecture, dealing with the design of very large, very complex, composite information systems that are orchestrated to perform specified tasks in demanding environments. Hey, that sounds like the human body!

Listen in as Laufmann reflects on the body’s fight against equilibrium, the Goldilocks principle, and more! Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Image: Vitruvian Man, by Leonardo da Vinci [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons.