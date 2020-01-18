ID Inquiry: Robert J. Marks on Information and Intelligent Design

On a classic episode of ID the Future, hear an installment in our ID Inquiry series, in which ID scientists and scholars answer your questions about intelligent design and evolution. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Robert J. Marks discusses information and how it relates to intelligent design. Dr. Marks is the director of the Walter Bradley Center for Natural & Artificial Intelligence and co-author of Introduction to Evolutionary Informatics. Got a question for an ID scientist? Contact us here.

Photo: Robert J. Marks at the launch of the Walter Bradley Center, by Nathan Jacobson.