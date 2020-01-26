No Escape from Intelligent Design: Brian Miller Explores Coevolution

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Sarah Chaffee interviews Center for Science & Culture Research Coordinator Brian Miller about biological innovation through coevolution, the strengths and weaknesses of coevolutionary algorithms, the No Free Lunch theorems, and more. Together they explore a paper by Winston Ewert and Robert J. Marks in the journal BIO-Complexity, “Conservation of Information in Coevolutionary Searches,” with its conclusion that “coevolution does not allow an escape from the necessity of exploiting prior information in search processes.”

“Coevolutionary processes cannot drive macroevolution,” explains Dr. Miller. “Again it requires intelligent design.” Miller illustrates with examples including wolves and sheep and honeybees and flowers. Sorry, Darwin defenders, there’s no escaping from ID! Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Photo: A honeybee, by Aaron Burden via Unsplash.