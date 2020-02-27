Engineering Meets Biology: CELS 2020 Early Registration Discount Expires This Sunday

Would you like to explore the many intersections between the fields of engineering and biology? Do you have skills in engineering, biology, physics, medicine, math, or a related field? Would you like to advance the development of a positive theory of design in living systems?

If so, you will be glad to know there are still spaces available for CELS 2020, the Conference on Engineering in Living Systems! This first-of-a-kind event will be held April 23-25, 2020, at Biola University in La Mirada, CA.

Join us and rub elbows with some of the leading researchers in intelligent design theory. You’ll hear about the latest research, explore new ideas, develope new skills, and collaborate to propose new research projects.

Key topics include the following:

Intersection of Biology and Engineering — the impacts of engineering thinking in the study of biology

— the impacts of engineering thinking in the study of biology Architecture of Living System s — design principles and design patterns in living systems

s — design principles and design patterns in living systems Theory of Design — theoretical foundations for a positive theory of design in living systems

— theoretical foundations for a positive theory of design in living systems Adaptation — mechanisms and processes used by living systems to adapt to changing circumstances and environments

— mechanisms and processes used by living systems to adapt to changing circumstances and environments Coherence — organization of capabilities and processes to achieve and sustain life

— organization of capabilities and processes to achieve and sustain life Orchestration and Optimization — control systems and lifecycle processes

— control systems and lifecycle processes Interdependency and Causal Circularity — how complex and coherent systems are initialized and jumpstarted

— how complex and coherent systems are initialized and jumpstarted Resilience — failure prevention and anti-fragility in living systems

— failure prevention and anti-fragility in living systems Applications and Models — formal methods for modeling and understanding of living systems

Space is limited, so you must submit a brief application form. Go here for more information, and to apply. The early registration discount expires this Sunday, March 1, so don’t delay.