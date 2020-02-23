Gauger: Is It Easy to Get a New Protein?

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biologist Ann Gauger talks with host Sarah Chaffee about a central argument used by evolutionary biologists, who claim that it’s simple to get new proteins. Listen in to learn more about nylonase, and whether it shows that purely natural processes can produce biological information. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

In the conversation, Dr. Gauger discusses a frameshift mutation. Here is an example of what a frameshift mutation would look like in language:

The old man

T heo ldm an

Th eol dma n

Photo: Ann Gauger in “The Problem with Theistic Evolution,” via Crossway.