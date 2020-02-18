Is Sex Binary?

If you want a shock, read this essay by two biologists in the Wall Street Journal titled “The Dangerous Denial of Sex.” The shock is not the thesis: that there are two biological sexes is obvious and has been obvious for, oh, the past million years or so. Nor is it a shock that our culture has reached the point at which the observation that there are two human sexes is expressed in an “opinion” piece. Even a cursory glance at the morning news affirms our cultural devolution.

The shock is that these scientists are lone voices affirming the most basic fact of human biology — unsupported by mainstream scientific journals and organizations — and that they risk their careers for affirming publicly the biological fact that there are two, and only two, human sexes.

Rudimentary Facts

From the essay:

Yet it’s one thing to claim that a man can “identify” as a woman or vice versa. Increasingly we see a dangerous and antiscientific trend toward the outright denial of biological sex. “The idea of two sexes is simplistic,” an article in the scientific journal Nature declared in 2015. “Biologists now think there is a wider spectrum than that.” A 2018 Scientific American piece asserted that “biologists now think there is a larger spectrum than just binary female and male.” And an October 2018 New York Times headline promised to explain “Why Sex Is Not Binary…” To characterize this line of reasoning as having no basis in reality would be an egregious understatement. It is false at every conceivable scale of resolution.

They conclude:

The time for politeness on this issue has passed. Biologists and medical professionals need to stand up for the empirical reality of biological sex. When authoritative scientific institutions ignore or deny empirical fact in the name of social accommodation, it is an egregious betrayal to the scientific community they represent. It undermines public trust in science, and it is dangerously harmful to those most vulnerable.

The scientific profession has been quite vocal about enforcing censorship of criticism of Darwinian “science” and Global Warming “science” in classrooms. Yet the major scientific journals, and leading scientific organizations such as the National Academy of Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, have failed to affirm elemental realities. It is a rudimentary scientific fact that human sex is binary, that human life begins at conception, and that intelligent design is evident in living things. And don’t forget — the scientists who remain silent on these obvious facts also remained utterly silent when their paychecks flowed from Jeffrey Epstein.

Voices in the Wilderness

If you want to understand the utter corruption of the scientific profession, consider, again, that these two scientists in the Wall Street Journal are voices in the wilderness.

The denial by mainstream scientists that sex is binary is of the same cloth as the denial that human life starts at conception and the denial that intelligent design is evident in living things. The opinions of scientific elites on these issues are worthless. The scientific profession is a herd of corrupt cowards, with few — very few — exceptions.

If the scientific elites will not affirm the fact that humans have two sexes or the fact that life begins at conception, why would anyone in their right mind accept their claims about Darwinism?

Photo credit: Daniel J. Schwarz via Unsplash.