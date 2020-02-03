Join the Revolution! Summer Seminars Deadline Is February 4 for International Applicants

Free of cost, the Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design are a program that changes lives by training young scientists and scholars to advance the case for ID. If you are a college undergraduate or graduate student, consider joining us in Seattle, July 10-18. We pay for housing, materials, and travel as needed. But take action now because the deadlines are fast approaching. For international students, an easy online application is due tomorrow, February 4!

More information is here, including the application. Students from the United States still have a month — your application is due March 4. The Seminars include two tracks, one focused on the sciences, the other on the cultural impact of the evolution debate.

As physicist Brian Miller has written here, describing his own experience in 2016 as a Summer Seminars student:

That experience was a turning point in my career. I cannot adequately express my excitement at hearing directly from many of the leading scientists and other academics who so shaped my thinking. Even more striking, I learned that science is on the brink of the next great revolution. The evidence from multiple disciplines has demonstrated that, in accounting for the emerging scientific data, the philosophical framework of scientific materialism is hopelessly inadequate. I then realized that I wanted to be part of the cutting edge of scientific research and progress.

The “next great revolution” is already happening, and graduates of our Summer Seminars are leading the way at universities and research institutions around the globe. Some are “out” and public in teaching about intelligent design, while many more are quietly pursuing graduate studies or academic and other careers. We will hear more from them in good time. Join the growing circle of Summer Seminars graduates, as we seed the future of science here in Seattle this July!

Photo: Stephen Meyer teaching at the 2017 Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design, by Daniel Reeves.