Marks, Bradley: “Magical” Circumstances Around the Publication of The Mystery of Life’s Origin

On a new episode of ID the Future, Robert J. Marks of the Bradley Center continues his conversation with Walter Bradley, co-author (with Charles Thaxton and Roger Olsen) of the groundbreaking 1984 work The Mystery of Life’s Origin. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

A revised and expanded edition of the book has just been released with new contributions from scientists and scholars, James Tour, Guillermo Gonzalez, Stephen Meyer, and others. But today Bradley and Marks discuss the book’s first release, with the “magical” set of circumstance (Dr. Marks’s characterization) around it. The conversation includes the cultural context that made finding a non-religious publisher an uphill battle, and a discussion of some of the endorsements and early reviews, including one drive-by and four positive responses from distinguished scientists Robert Jastrow, Dean Kenyon, Robert Shapiro, and Fritz Schaefer. The book would go on to spark the beginning of the modern intelligent design movement.

Bradley and Marks also talk about some scholars who more recently have testified to how the book, and Dr. Bradley himself, dramatically influenced their lives and their intellectual careers.

Photo: Walter Bradley at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, by Chris Morgan.