Report from Darwin’s Café Bar

Thoughtful reader Nate is visiting Austria and reports on a find:

Having a Zipfer beer at Darwin’s Café Bar in Salzburg. I asked why they named it Darwin’s bar. The bartender said it’s because they adapt their cocktails to whatever country or region they’re located in. Sounds a bit goal directed to me, but a nice ambience anyway.

He also offers a wider view of his beer, with a “more alcoholic version” of the Darwin coaster.

And finally a shot of the “Salzburg version of The Thinker.”

This symbolizes Nate’s hard thought devoted to deciphering the design evidence in the Darwin’s Café Bar franchise. Please save a coaster for us? What a nifty souvenir.