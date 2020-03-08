Just the Facts? Michael Flannery on Charles Darwin and Materialism

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Brian Miller interviews Michael Flannery on how Darwin’s background conditioned him to materialism, and how this influence shaped his development of the theory of evolution. Listen in to learn more about Darwin’s experiences at the University of Edinburgh with the Plinian Society, and his interaction with prominent atheists Edward Aveling and Ludwig Büchner near the end of his life. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Photo: Mural portrait of Charles Darwin, Sidney Street, Sheffield cc-by-sa/2.0 © Neil Theasby via Geograph.