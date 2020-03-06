Moving Tributes to Phillip Johnson from Emily Johnson and Stephen Meyer

On a new episode of ID the Future, we present two final, highly moving talks in a series honoring the late Phillip E. Johnson, author of the hit book Darwin on Trial and affectionately known as the godfather of the intelligent design movement. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

These two eulogies were given at his memorial service in November. The first speaker is Emily Johnson, Phillip Johnson’s daughter. The second is Stephen Meyer, director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture.

Photo: Phillip Johnson, screenshot from a video interview, “Focus on Darwinism,” Veritas Forum, via YouTube.