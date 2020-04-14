Evolution, Intelligent Design, and the Coronavirus: Biologist Jonathan Wells Explains

On a new episode of ID the Future, biologist and Discovery Institute Senior Fellow Jonathan Wells talks with host Andrew McDiarmid and tackles questions of evolution and intelligent design as they relate to the novel coronavirus SARS CoV-2. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Is the coronavirus a product of evolution, in the sense of Darwin’s Origin of Species? Wells argues to the contrary: It’s not a new species; in fact viruses aren’t even considered living species. Does modern evolutionary theory guide medicine’s response? Not when you consider that most of the major treatments being used and pursued actually preceded Darwin. Is intelligent design involved? Yes and no, Wells says. Listen in to get his take on this and more.

Photo: Jonathan Wells, via Discovery Institute.