On a new episode of ID the Future, paleontologist Günter Bechly speaks again with host Andrew McDiarmid about the growing case against Darwinian gradualism. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Bechly points out two more cases where fossil discoveries refuted Darwin’s prediction of gradualism in species transitions. In one of the classic showcases for such alleged transitions, between two species of deep-sea protists called foraminifera, more recent research showed their speciation to be abrupt and not an ancestor-descendent sequence. And fossil freshwater snails from Germany, once viewed as another textbook example of gradual speciation, were discovered not to be separate species at all.

Is there a paradigm change coming in evolutionary studies? Nothing fits the data better than intelligent design.

Photo: Günter Bechly, speaking in Jerusalem last year, by Daniel Reeves.