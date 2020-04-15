New Video Course with Stephen Meyer on Design Science Offers Hope and Stimulation

At the beginning of the national shutdown, many of us declared grand ambitions for things we would do with our new spare time. Learn Russian! Take up a new musical instrument! Achieve the peaks of physical fitness!

Likely these ambitions have had to be ratcheted back. As sports writer Jason Gay laments in the Wall Street Journal, “The goal posts have moved from write the next Great American Novel to put on pants by 3 p.m.” It’s time for some mind-expanding but more realistic objectives.

Philosopher of science Stephen Meyer has a solution. It’s a brand new video course on the full range of the scientific evidence for intelligent design, from cosmology to biology, the origin of the stars to the origins of complex life, appropriate for a range of ages. See the trailer here:

The Brilliant Part

The course, Stephen Meyer Investigates Scientific Evidence for Intelligent Design, covers 42 lectures. That sounds like it could be a huge time commitment, but it’s not. The brilliant part is that each lecture is only about 10 minutes long. You can see Lecture 1, for free, here:

The presentations are bite-size, easily digestible, and you will be learning with the very best. Dr. Meyer has been pursuing the case for intelligent design since completing his PhD at Cambridge University, comprehensively tackled in three books, Signature in the Cell, Darwin’s Doubt, and forthcoming Return of the God Hypothesis.

A Fully Scalable Experience

If you ever thought about how fantastic it would be to have Meyer as your college professor, this will give you a pretty good idea of that. The course includes brief quizzes and suggested further reading, so this experience is fully scalable depending on the time you can devote to it.

To get started, go here for all the information you’ll need. Look there for free previews including a course outline. As an introductory courtesy, we are currently offering a coupon worth 25 percent off the full cost of the course. Just enter the code mgen25 when you check out.

Dr. Meyer opens with accounts of some truly outrageous persecutions endured by scientists who questioned the enshrined materialistic account off biological origins. What is it about the thesis of design that attracts the attention of the censors and the bullies?

And where is Meyer headed with this argument? Many have asked what or whom proponents of intelligent design nominate as the source of the purpose and design that courses through life and the weave of the whole cosmos. Now it can be told.

Meyer cites the view of science historian Frederic Burnham, expressed in weighing the meaning of the Big Bang, that “that the God hypothesis is now a more respectable hypothesis than at any time in the last one hundred years.” Meyer himself argues that “the theistic design hypothesis provides the best explanation for the information necessary to build new forms of life and the fine-tuning that has made life possible in the cosmos at all.”

A “Transcendental Orderliness”

This video course couldn’t come at a better time.

Over the recent first days of Passover, I shared with my family a thought from Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik about what it means to serve God. The reality of “man’s existential condition,” we hardly need to be reminded, is one in which a person is “subject to the caprices of his state of health,” with its intimations of “the ever-hovering specter of possible death.” A shelter, in which “the ravages of life no longer terrorize,” is offered by the “faith in the transcendental orderliness of things” (on Lev. 25:55).

It’s one of the grand and cruel ambitions of materialism to dispel that faith and ruin that shelter. Unfortunately, unlike the goal of writing the Great American Novel while under quarantine, that ambition has met with much success.

An anxious and housebound world needs stimulation but also meaningful consolation, even more than we did a couple of months ago. With that in mind, I hope you will consider spending time with Stephen Meyer in the days to come.