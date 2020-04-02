Roger Olsen: The Mystery of Life’s Origin on the Early Earth

On a new episode of ID the Future, Bradley Center director Robert J. Marks interviews geochemist Roger Olsen, co-author of the groundbreaking 1984 book The Mystery of Life’s Origin. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

In the book’s epilogue, Dr. Olsen and co-authors Charles Thaxton and Walter Bradley suggested that a designing intelligence stands as the best explanation for the origin of life. And with a revised and greatly expanded new edition of the book now available — The Mystery of Life’s Origin: The Continuing Controversy — he says that 36 years of additional research from the origin-of-life community has left their conclusions stronger than ever. As an environmental scientist, Olsen has spent his career since then helping homes and families abroad protect children from the ravages of environmental pollution.

Photo: (l. to r.) Roger Olsen with co-authors Charles Thaxton and Walter Bradley signing books at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, by Chris Morgan.