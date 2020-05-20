A Hot Seller from Discovery Institute Press, New Book Offers Intelligent Design “In a Nutshell”

Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell is the new book from Discovery Institute Press. It was just published yesterday and it’s already Amazon’s #1 and #2 new releases in cosmology, respectively in its paperback and Kindle editions.

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Rob Crowther interviews co-author Dr. Thomas Y. Lo. The genesis of the slim and accessible Nutshell book was at a Discovery Institute Summer Seminar. Lo talked with professors and students about the idea of a concise, easy-to-understand guide to evolution and design. Before long he was joined by four others, including two PhD biologists. The resulting book covers everything from cosmology and the origin of life to irreducibly complex biological marvels. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

The final chapter focuses on the mystery of the Cambrian explosion and the extraordinary Cambrian fossils of Chengjiang, China, including a firsthand account of one of the early trips there by Western scientists. That personal account is provided by one of Lo’s co-authors, University of San Francisco marine biologist Paul Chien, whom you’ll recognize from the Illustra Media documentary Darwin’s Dilemma and from Stephen Meyer’s book Darwin’s Doubt.

