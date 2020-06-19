For Juneteenth, Watch Human Zoos

From June 16-30, we are holding an Intelligent Design YouTube Festival by highlighting 15 Center for Science & Culture YouTube videos that have received more than 100,000 views each.

Today is Juneteenth, celebrating the freedom of American slaves in the South. In recognition of the anniversary, here is our video #4, Human Zoos, an award-winning documentary exposing some of America’s history of scientific racism. As we noted here earlier this week, the Confederacy justified slavery on 19th-century pseudo-scientific grounds, which survive today, proclaiming itself the first “scientific” republic. So today is a good occasion to learn about and share this history.

According to the Oregon Documentary Film Festival, “You have to see [Human Zoos] to believe it, and then wonder why they didn’t teach you this chapter in history class.” Written and directed by John West, the film has been shown in the United States, Canada, and South Africa, and it became the first Center for Science & Culture YouTube video to receive more than 1 million views. It’s now up to 1.8+ million.

