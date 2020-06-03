Join Michael Behe for an Online Conversation about Viruses and Evolution

In a free online Zoom webinar on Saturday, June 13, biochemist Behe will review the biochemistry of viruses in general and COVID-19 in particular. He will use these topical examples to illustrate a fundamental principle: Darwinian and other unintelligent evolutionary mechanisms can change life marginally, in ways that are medically important, yet they cannot explain life’s complex structure. Rather, the elegant molecular structures of life required purposeful intelligent design.

Join us from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Registration is required! Find more information and a link to register here. The event is graciously sponsored by the Colorado, Houston, and Southern California Chapters of Discovery Institute’s Science & Culture Network.

Photo credit: Michael Behe, by Chris Morgan.