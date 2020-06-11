New Video: Why Evolution Is Different

After presenting a talk entitled “Why Evolution Is Different” at a meeting in Istanbul in May 2017, I turned my presentation into a homemade video. The talk, and the video, looked at the two main reasons why such an extremely implausible theory as Darwinism remains so popular in the scientific world — “Le Conte’s axiom” and the similarities between species. It shows why neither proves the absence of design. (You are all very familiar with Le Conte’s axiom, though not by that name!)

In the three years since, I have continued to develop this video, and recently I enlisted the help of a skilled cinematographer who has done a magnificent job of turning it into a “real film,” which you can see below. The video is currently being translated into Polish by Fundacja En Arche. I hope you enjoy it.