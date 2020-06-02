Reeves: Natural Selection, Explanatory Deficits, and Bunnies (Dark and Light)

On a new episode of ID the Future we hear the first part of Discovery Institute education outreach associate Daniel Reeves’s talk at the 2020 Dallas Science and Faith Conference. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Reeves outlines the meaning of natural selection, and traces its history, starting from Darwin’s early understanding, in the days when cells were viewed as just blobs of protoplasm. He carries the story from there through the neo-Darwinian modern synthesis and into the extended evolutionary synthesis, culminating in a 2016 meeting of the Royal Society on the theory’s continuing — and still unresolved — explanatory deficits.

Photo: Daniel Reeves, by Nathan Jacobson.