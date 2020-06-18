Revolutionary: Michael Behe and the Mystery of Molecular Machines

From June 16-30, we are holding an Intelligent Design YouTube Festival by highlighting 15 Center for Science & Culture YouTube videos that have received more than 100,000 views each. Here is video #3, “Revolutionary.”

The year 2016 marked the 20th anniversary of the publication of biochemist Michael Behe’s pathbreaking book Darwin’s Black Box, as well as the 20th anniversary of the founding of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture. To celebrate, we wanted to do something special, and we came up with this documentary telling the story of Michael Behe and the people he influenced. We hope you will learn things you didn’t know before. Be sure to watch to the end for the timeline of key events in the history of intelligent design!

