Stephen Meyer Shatters the Myth of the Multiverse

From June 16-30, we are holding an Intelligent Design YouTube Festival by highlighting 15 Center for Science & Culture YouTube videos that have received more than 100,000 views each. Here is video #10.

It is an episode of our “Science Uprising” YouTube series that explores the evidence of fine-tuning in our universe. In addition to Steve Meyer, this special episode includes physicists Frank Tipler and Bijan Nemati.

If you’d like us to create more videos like this one, please consider becoming one of our “movie producers” by donating to our video production fund.