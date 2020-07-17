COVID-19 and Biochemical Design

Photo credit: Tai's Captures, via Unsplash.

Editor’s note: The link for Dr. Behe’s webinar has been UPDATED.

The COVID-19 pandemic has many people wondering: Just what are viruses? How do they work? Can they easily evolve to become even more deadly? This afternoon at 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time, I will present the first lecture in a three-part series sponsored by the British Centre for Intelligent Design. You can join me by clicking here. I will discuss viruses in historical time, their basic biochemical design, where they came from, and what they might evolve into.