DNA as a Clue: How Intelligence Detects Information, and Creates It

On a classic episode of ID the Future, attorney and engineer Eric Anderson continues his discussion hosted by science historian Mike Keas about what it means that there is information in DNA, and how this distinguishes it from most other physical objects.

Andrerson, co-author of the new compact and accessible introduction to ID, Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell, talks about what intelligence really is and does — and why we know it’s involved in creating the unique information in DNA. Additionally, he recommends an answer we can give to those who “dig their heels in” and disagree on what information is about.