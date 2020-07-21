Fire and Metals — Primal Discoveries, by Design

Photo: Smelting, by Allen Drebert / Public domain.

Editor’s note: We are pleased to present a series adapted from biologist Michael Denton’s book, Fire-Maker: How Humans Were Designed to Harness Fire and Transform Our Planet, from Discovery Institute Press. Find the whole series here. Dr. Denton’s forthcoming book, The Miracle of the Cell, will be published in September.

The primal discovery of fire opened a long path towards modern technology. The ability to tame fire led to the invention of the art of cooking and to the discovery that fire hardens lumps of clay into hard stone or pottery, which can be molded into containers for storing food. This initiated the development of mankind’s first industry — ceramics, which was well established in many parts of the world before 10000 BC.1

The mastery of fire also led to the discovery and manufacture of charcoal, produced by burning or “cooking wood” in an oxygen depleted environment (a technique used by cave artists as early as 30000 BC2), and to the discovery that burning charcoal generates far greater heat that an ordinary wood fire.3 This in turn led to the use of charcoal to generate high temperatures inside kilns for the manufacture of baked and glazed pottery, using bellows to give a forced draft to raise the temperature inside the kiln.4

A Particularly Hot Campfire

Perhaps it was the chance heating of a metal ore in a particularly hot campfire and the subsequent discovery of globules of metal the next morning upon “raking through the ashes”5 which first led to the discovery of metallurgy. Or perhaps, as other authors have argued, the discovery that metals could be extracted from their ores was discovered in a pottery kiln, where the charcoal-fueled fire would have generated temperatures hot enough to smelt metallic ores.6 As Arthur Wilson comments in his Living Rock, “Adapting… [the process of glazing pottery in a kiln using charcoal as a fuel], copper ores could thus have been reduced to obtain metal.”7

Although no one knows exactly what sequence of events led to the beginnings of metallurgy,8 there is little doubt that it was another momentous discovery, second only to the discovery and mastery of fire itself. As Arthur Wilson comments: “In whatever manner the secret of metallurgy was unraveled—and we shall never know precisely—it was a momentous step along the road to civilization… man, though still stumbling, entered the Age of Metals and opened up undreamed of possibilities for his future.”9

Copper was one of the first of the metals to be widely used and there is evidence that mankind mastered the smelting of copper as early as 7,000 years ago.10 The subsequent extraction of copper from copper-bearing ores and its mixture with tin to make bronze was independently discovered by cultures in both the old and new worlds11 and ushered in the Bronze Age in the Ancient Near East about 3500 BC.12

