From Evidence of Cosmology and Physics, Meyer’s New Book Points to a Personal God

We now have a firm publication date of March 30, 2021.

Here’s what you have to look forward to. Beginning in the late 19th century, many intellectuals began to insist that scientific knowledge conflicts with traditional theistic belief — that science and belief in God are “at war.” Dr. Meyer, the philosopher of science and New York Times-bestselling author, challenges this view by examining three scientific discoveries with decidedly theistic implications. Meyer demonstrates how discoveries in cosmology and physics coupled with those in biology help to establish the identity of the designing intelligence behind life and the universe.

Meyer argues that theism — with its affirmation of a transcendent, intelligent, and active creator — best explains the evidence we have concerning cosmological as well as biological origins. Previously he refrained from attempting to answer questions about “who” might have designed life. Now he provides an evidence-based answer to the ultimate mystery of the universe. In so doing, he reveals a stunning conclusion: the data support not just the existence of an intelligent designer of some kind —but the existence of a personal God.

Dr. Meyer discussed some of this evidence in a presentation in January at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith: