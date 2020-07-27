John Lennox: What (Not) to Expect of Artificial Intelligence in 2084

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Robert J. Marks interviews Oxford University mathematician John Lennox on Lennox’s new book, 2084: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity. A key question as we move toward this future, says Lennox, is what does it mean to be human? Download the podcast or listen to it here.

It’s a wide-ranging discussion about AI’s advantages already being realized, in medicine, for example; AI’s supposed potential to achieve human-like consciousness; ethical issues that AI programmers will have to grapple with; effects that AI will have on the economy and individual workers; and the risks associated with living in an AI world where your every movement is tracked.