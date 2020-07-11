Culture & Ethics
Evolution
Nightmare at the Museum
This week we’ve been taking a look behind the scenes at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. See here:
- “New York Museum Benefited from African Genocide“
- “American Museum of Natural History Cancels Teddy Roosevelt; Keeps Bust of Racist Director?“
- “Cancel Caribou? Another Questionable Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History“
Even as the AMNH leads the way in cancel culture, seeking to rid itself of a politically incorrect equestrian statue of Teddy Roosevelt overlooking its Central Park West entrance, it has some problematic displays and holdings inside.
On a classic episode of ID the Future dealing with the AMNH’s past, Discovery Institute’s John West introduces listeners to a shocking chapter of American history, drawing from his award-winning documentary, Human Zoos: America’s Forgotten History of Scientific Racism. Learn about a time when this cherished American museum promoted Darwinian-inspired efforts to breed a master race. Download the podcast or listen to it here.