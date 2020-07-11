Nightmare at the Museum

American Museum of Natural History, by Ingfbruno / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0).

This week we’ve been taking a look behind the scenes at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. See here:

Even as the AMNH leads the way in cancel culture, seeking to rid itself of a politically incorrect equestrian statue of Teddy Roosevelt overlooking its Central Park West entrance, it has some problematic displays and holdings inside.

On a classic episode of ID the Future dealing with the AMNH’s past, Discovery Institute’s John West introduces listeners to a shocking chapter of American history, drawing from his award-winning documentary, Human Zoos: America’s Forgotten History of Scientific Racism. Learn about a time when this cherished American museum promoted Darwinian-inspired efforts to breed a master race. Download the podcast or listen to it here.