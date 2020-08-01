Oxford Mathematician John Lennox Reviews AI Predictions Through the Ages

Photo: Ancient bust, thought to be of the poet Hesiod, by Massimo Finizio / CC BY-SA 2.0 IT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/it/deed.en).

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Robert J. Marks continues his conversation with Oxford University mathematician John Lennox about Lennox’s new book, 2084: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity. Lennox reviews mythology and science fiction writing stretching from the ancient poet Hesiod to the novelist Dan Brown and MIT physicist Max Tegmark. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dr. Lennox says that artificial intelligence (AI) predictions down through the ages are all heavily dependent on theological and philosophical presuppositions. He and Marks discuss AI’s cousin, transhumanism, its surprising history, and its potentially very dark future, including the risk of what C. S. Lewis called “the abolition of man.”