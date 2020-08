C. S. Lewis issued a prophetic warning against the dangers of the abuse of science in his novel That Hideous Strength. Learn about the relevance of Lewis’s novel for today in this video commemorating its 75th anniversary:

The novel was published originally on August 16, 1945. This clip is an excerpt from a longer documentary titled The Magician’s Twin: C.S. Lewis and the Case against Scientism, written and directed by John West.