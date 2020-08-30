C. S. Lewis Foresaw Scientism’s Totalitarian Potential

Image: C. S. Lewis, by Anca Budisan.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we bring you the second half of John West’s documentary The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis and the Case Against Scientism. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Lewis wrote with great concern about scientism’s totalitarian potential, but never more prophetically than in That Hideous Strength, published 75 years ago this month, in which scientists forget the limits of their discipline, cast off ethical restraints, and assume control of public policy. According to Lewis, science steps dangerously outside its bounds when it assumes it has all knowledge, especially moral knowledge.