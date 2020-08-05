Fine-Tuning in a Nutshell: No Problem

Photo: HBC 672 star, by NASA, ESA, and STScI.

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Andrew McDiarmid interviews Dr. Robert Alston, an electrical engineer working at Picatinny Arsenal and co-author of the new book Evolution and Intelligent Design in a Nutshell. The two discuss the origin of the Nutshell book and the origin and fine-tuning of the universe. Though cosmic fine-tuning is often referred to as “the fine-tuning problem,” Alston says it’s really no problem at all — not unless you’re trying to shoehorn it into the box of philosophical materialism. Download the podcast or listen to it here.