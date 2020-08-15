How the Body Meets Its Need for Oxygen — A Doctor Explains

Image credit: Vector8DIY, via Pixabay.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biologist Ray Bohlin interviews physician Howard Glicksman about hemoglobin and the body’s need to have enough of it to transport sufficient oxygen to the tissues. Finely tuned and exquisitely engineered, this system gave our ancestors enough oxygen not only to stay alive but to thrive in the face of grave challenges. Dr. Glicksman is author of an extended series of posts at Evolution News, “The Designed Body.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.