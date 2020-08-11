Intelligent Design and the “Transformative” Summer Seminar: A Student Reflects

Photo: Moon over Seattle's Space Needle, by Nathan Jacobson.

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Emily Kurlinski interviews “Mary,” a PhD biochemistry student who tells about her experiences at the annual Center for Science & Culture’s Summer Seminar program in Seattle, and how her relationships there developed into a community of friendship, professional connection, and support. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

What about the charge that ID is a “curiosity killer,” tempting scientists to answer every natural mystery with a shrug and a “God did it”? Mary says ID had just the opposite effect on her. Her pro-design perspective actually led her to choose a career in research, and the conviction that nature is a meaningful and purposeful affair makes her more eager and optimistic about uncovering deeper layers of order and elegance in the natural world than otherwise. Why does she use a pseudonym in the interview? You may be able to guess, but listen in to hear her explanation.