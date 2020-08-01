Intricately Designed Control Systems Sustain Your Life Right Now — A Doctor Explains

Photo credit: Alexandru Acea, via Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biologist Ray Bohlin interviews physician Howard Glicksman about a common cause of death, cardio-pulmonary arrest, using the subject as a doorway to explore some intricate, interdependent control systems that sustains life. None of this would be possible in the absence of intelligent design. Doctors, like engineers, have a better grasp of why such things work, and why they don’t when they don’t, than do many evolutionary biologists.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. Dr. Glicksman is the author of an extended series of posts at Evolution News, “The Designed Body.”