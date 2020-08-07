“Living Fossil”? Maybe. Tuatara Genome Is Now Sequenced and Published

Photo credit: KeresH / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0).

Often referred to as “living fossils” (although this is a subject of much controversy), the tuatara is a fascinating taxon endemic to New Zealand. Nature has published its newly sequenced genome as open access: “The tuatara genome reveals ancient features of amniote evolution.”



The tuatara genome is 5GB, making it enormous relative to other vertebrates — and full of surprises. BTW, tuataras can live a LONG time (up to a hundred years or more), so if you see one, make sure he or she receives the senior discount and preferred seating on the aisle.