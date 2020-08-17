Stephen Meyer and James Tour: Tonight, a Wide-Ranging and Personal Conversation

I’ve seen Rice University chemist James Tour and Discovery Institute philosopher of science Stephen Meyer on the same stage, but never before in a personal interaction. Tonight they’ll meet in a podcast discussion hosted by Dr. Tour, covering the origin of life — and more. It promises to be a surprisingly personal interaction, as you’ll see from this sample:

Does life’s origin reflect the activity of a mind, or do blind, purely physical processes alone serve as a fully satisfactory explanation? Watch and found out. You can find the podcast here at 5 pm Pacific time:

Dr. Meyer and Dr. Tour are, among other distinctions, contributors to the recent expanded version of a classic from the literature of intelligent design, The Mystery of Life’s Origin, from Discovery Institute Press.