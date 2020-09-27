Eberlin: “Michael Denton Has Again Sent the Opponents of Cosmic Purpose Scurrying”

Biologist Michael Denton’s new book, The Miracle of the Cell, releases tomorrow! The great Brazilian chemist Marcos Eberlin comments:

Michael Denton has again sent the opponents of cosmic purpose scurrying. True, I do not share his hope that one day we may discover natural laws that would “save the day” for a naturalistic origin of life. We know — experimentally and conceptually — that the meaning of chemical bites such as CTA equals valine must be free of lawlike constraints for them to express the reams of life-essential information they do. But there is much I find to celebrate in Denton’s new book. The Miracle of the Cell is marvelous in vividly illuminating the evidence that the elements of life were selected and exquisitely fine-tuned by a master intellect, and had to be before the first cell could exist. Here we are confronted with undeniable and definitive findings in favor of a powerful genius who foresaw and precisely orchestrated chemistry as a whole for life.

MARCOS EBERLIN, PHD, MEMBER OF THE BRAZILIAN ACADEMY OF SCIENCES, FOUNDER OF THE THOMSON MASS SPECTROMETRY LABORATORY, WINNER OF THE THOMSON MEDAL (2016), AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL MASS SPECTROMETRY FOUNDATION