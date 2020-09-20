Tour, Meyer on the Multiverse, and More

Photo credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. Gregg.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Rice University synthetic organic chemist and inventor James M. Tour continues his conversation with Stephen C. Meyer, director of the Center for Science & Culture. Download the podcast or listen to it here. In this third of three episodes featuring the two researchers, Tour draws from questions sent in by listeners to his own podcast. These include questions about the multiverse, quantum cosmology, the possibility — and theological implications — of life on other planets, the Big Bang, and what intelligent design thinking has to say about viruses and bacteria.

The episode is excerpted from an extended interview from Tour’s excellent new video series The Science & Faith Podcast: Follow the Evidence. There you will find the full Meyer interview in video form as well as episodes featuring Henry F. Schaeffer III, John Lennox, and others.