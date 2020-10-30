Against the Tide: Now Three Nights in November!

The “God Delusion” debate between dueling Oxford scholars — biologist Richard Dawkins and mathematician John Lennox was a Sold Out show, and no wonder. While occupying opposite philosophical positions — theist and atheist — Lennox and Dawkins are both highly memorable, outsized personalities and brilliant debaters. The upcoming national movie event with Lennox and actor Kevin Sorbo, Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science, is going to be great. And here’s some great news about it that I couldn’t share before today: They have expanded from one night to three, November 19, 20, and 23! That’s a Thursday night, a Friday, and a Monday.

There are lots of theaters to choose from. I see here in the Seattle area alone they will be showing it in three theaters. It’s somewhat of a countercultural gesture to attend, certainly in Seattle, but in many other parts of the country, too. Find locations and times and reserve your tickets here. You should act now — remember what happened with the “God Delusion” debate. Please join us, and bring your friends and family. You can watch Discovery Institute philosopher of science Stephen Meyer interviewing Professor Lennox about the film here: