Listen: Scott Turner on Evolutionary Biology’s Mechanistic Bias

Image source: aytuguluturk via Pixabay.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Rob Crowther continues his conversation with J. Scott Turner, biologist at the State University of New York (SUNY), author of the book Purpose and Desire: What Makes Something “Alive” and Why Modern Darwinism Has Failed to Explain It. Turner critiques evolutionary biology’s bias toward mechanistic and gene-centric thinking, and contemporary biology’s failure to come to grips with the evidence of purpose and intentionality at many levels of biology. Viewing the brain as a computer, for example, obscures many things about the brain and the mind that exceed computers, both quantitatively and qualitatively. Download the podcast or listen to it here.