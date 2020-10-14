Optimism in a Dark Time: Meyer, Lennox, and the “God Hypothesis”

Photo: Kevin Sorbo and John Lennox, a scene from Against the Tide.

Discovery Institute philosopher of science Stephen Meyer recommends the forthcoming “one night only” film Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science. It stars Oxford University mathematician John Lennox and actor Kevin Sorbo, and you can see it on November 19. Be sure to reserve your tickets here. There are many theater locations across the country. Here is Meyer’s view:

One night only! Bring your friends and family. As Steve Meyer points out, John Lennox is a charming presence and the science here is at the cutting edge — of the debate not only about intelligent design but about the “God Hypothesis.” The latter, of course, is the subject of Meyer’s new book — Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries that Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe — which comes out in March.

We are living in a dark time. The culture that holds up our nation rocks dangerously, buffeted by the winds of cult-like, nihilistic ideologies. Against those winds, giving reason for optimism, stand people like Dr. Lennox and Dr. Meyer. They argue that the universe offers us scientific evidence of purpose. And not only purpose in a generic sense but purpose reflecting the mind of a Person — a personal God as in the Judeo-Christian tradition.

Steve Meyer and John Lennox, by the way, sat down for a conversation recently that we will be releasing soon. Stay tuned for that!