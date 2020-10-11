Remarkable Coincidences in Photosynthesis Shout “Intelligent Design”

Photo credit: Kumiko SHIMIZU, via Unsplash.

On another classic episode of ID the Future, listen in on a few minutes from a lecture given by biochemist Michael Denton, author of the brand new book The Miracle of the Cell. In this segment, Denton explains the “remarkable set of coincidences” that makes the creation of oxygen through photosynthesis possible. From the specific energy of visible light to the unique properties of water, this degree of fine-tuning for life shouts intelligent design. Download the podcast or listen to it here.