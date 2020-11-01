Against the Tide: John Lennox on the New Atheism

On a new episode of ID the Future, Discovery Institute’s Stephen Meyer hosts Oxford University mathematician and thinker John Lennox for the first part of a three-part conversation about Lennox’s upcoming documentary, Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science. The movie will be in theaters for three nights only in November, and will feature a conversation between Lennox and Meyer following the screening. Get your tickets here! It’s exciting that they felt the need to expand from one night to three, but also a reminder not to wait to act until tickets are sold out.

As Lennox explains here, he grew up in a highly unusual situation: the child of a non-sectarian Christian family in Northern Ireland, with parents who encouraged him to question broadly, read widely, and respect every person as a creature made in the image of God. He tells of his encounters with C. S. Lewis at Cambridge University, relates a humorous story in which atheist Peter Atkins gave him the title of one of his books, and describes his front-row seat as he watched the scientific atheism of the 1960s transform into the aggressive and contemptuous New Atheism of more recent years — a story that includes Lennox’s own debates with Richard Dawkins, one of which is pictured above. Download the podcast or listen to it here.