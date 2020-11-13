Against the Tide: John Lennox’s Next Book Will Be His Own Story

Oxford University mathematician John Lennox stars in the three-nights-only film Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science, in theaters across the country on November 19, 20, and 23. Get your tickets here, and don’t forget to bring family and friends! Looking forward to the documentary’s release, Professor Lennox took time to answer some questions from Evolution News.

You’ve written many books about faith and science. Do you have another book topic in mind? Yes, I am writing my story. Because, well a number of things. I’ve resisted it up until now. But many of my friends said that particularly the bit [about being] behind the Iron Curtain, where I went many times — there’s virtually no one alive that knows about that many details. So, I’m at the moment getting archival material together on which a book will be based. Because it’s far too long for a book and it will have to be condensed. But that is one of my objectives. And it might complement the film a little bit as well.

We’re looking forward to those three nights later this month. See the trailer here:

Find Professor Lennox’s book here on Amazon. Against the Tide includes an exclusive conversation after the film with Discovery Institute philosopher of science Stephen Meyer. Be sure to get tickets before it sells out, as events with John Lennox tend to do!