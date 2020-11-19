Against the Tide: Lennox on Filming in Israel

Yes, folks, it opens tonight! Oxford University mathematician John Lennox stars in the three-nights-only film Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science, with actor Kevin Sorbo, in theaters across the country on November 19, 20, and 23. Get your tickets here, and don’t forget to bring family and friends! Looking forward to the documentary’s release, Professor Lennox took time to answer some questions from Evolution News. Against the Tide was filmed in Oxford but also, in its second half, in Israel.

How did you chose those locations in Israel? Is there a favorite one that you particularly enjoyed?

I didn’t chose the locations. The film’s director at that stage, Iain Morris, is a very gifted person. He’s a musician, and a writer, and he taught English earlier. The locations were really determined by the issues we wanted to discuss. I think my very first visit to that part of the world [Israel] occurred in 1966. There are two places I remembered most. One was the so-called Garden Tomb, where we did some filming, although that was not the place of the tomb of Jesus from an archeological perspective. But it gives an idea. And it was such a thrill to go back. My first visit was very unusual. When we got out there, three of us as students from Cambridge, we drove a very small car around Israel. And the guardian of that tomb area discovered we were living in a hotel that had a very bad reputation and he said “You’ve got to get out of there right away!” And there was a tiny little shed in that garden and he gave it to us. It was so narrow that we could put three camp beds beside each other, and that filled it completely. For nearly two weeks, we lived in that garden. And it is a very special memory.

The other thing was Galilee. I find that the so-called holy sites turn me off because of all the religious excrescences and all this kind of thing — the commercialization of it. And people lose the Christian message. But Galilee is refreshing — the topography, the hills, and above all, being by the lake. Those scenes by the lake evoked a lot of memory for me. I’ve only been there twice actually in my life so it’s not that I have visited a great deal.